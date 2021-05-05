Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,926 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 422,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.44. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $229.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

