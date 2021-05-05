Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $58 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 4.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $57,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,857 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

