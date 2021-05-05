Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 324 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.