Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 550 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $216.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,456. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

