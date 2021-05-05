Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ally Financial by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,124 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 23.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 207,130 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.81. 122,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.