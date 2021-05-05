Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,580,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.74. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

