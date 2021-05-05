Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Down 4.7%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.84. Approximately 186,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,407,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $55,987,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after purchasing an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

