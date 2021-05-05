Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

BSVN stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $160.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

