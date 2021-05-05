BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BankUnited have outperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results were aided by growth in revenues and provision benefits. The company’s solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee-income sources are expected to continue aiding profits. The bank’s strategy to increase low-cost deposits will further support revenue growth. While pressure on net interest margin (NIM), owing to near-zero rates, the company’s significant exposure toward loans that carry higher amounts of risk, and elevated expenses mainly due to technology investments remain major near-term concerns; BankUnited’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE BKU opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in BankUnited by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

