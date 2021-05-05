Barclays Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $22.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the information security company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FEYE opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,527,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

