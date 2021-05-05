Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 41,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

