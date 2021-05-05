Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 8,126,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.79 to $28.28 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.