Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 8,126,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
