BASIC Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, BASIC has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $44.04 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00082884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00018856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.41 or 0.00797211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00098335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.89 or 0.09157052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

