BCE (NYSE:BCE) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.35.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.59 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

