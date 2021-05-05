Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
