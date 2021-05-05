Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,599. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

