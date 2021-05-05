Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,853 shares of company stock worth $36,918,088. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.