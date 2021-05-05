Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises about 1.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,497.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $100.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,558. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

