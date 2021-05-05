Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in salesforce.com by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 165,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.43. The company had a trading volume of 77,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,035 shares of company stock worth $38,146,927 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

