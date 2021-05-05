Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $213,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $56,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in DraftKings by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,169,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,761,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

