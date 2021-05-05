Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New $340,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,517 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.33. The stock had a trading volume of 33,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,634. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.48. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

