Bel Fuse Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 million, a P/E ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.