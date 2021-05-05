Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Bel Fuse has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

