Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

BELFB stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,726. The stock has a market cap of $212.30 million, a PE ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

