Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $40.94 million and approximately $558,218.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00083810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $475.99 or 0.00830947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00100714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,387.87 or 0.09405633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 88,638,184 coins and its circulating supply is 27,469,366 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

