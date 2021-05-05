Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 271,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

