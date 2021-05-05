Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for WPP (NYSE:WPP)

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. 958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,845. WPP has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $69.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $4,358,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in WPP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

