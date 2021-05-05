Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Announces Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.31.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.