Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $78.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.
In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
