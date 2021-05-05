Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Raised to $78.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

