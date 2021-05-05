Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XAIR. Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.