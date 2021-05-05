BIDR Hits One Day Volume of $45.48 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $45.48 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00268842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.54 or 0.01163316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00726637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,904.86 or 0.99715243 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.