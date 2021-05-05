Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,920,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 31st total of 23,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

