Binance USD (BUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.22 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $6.97 billion and $9.22 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00084274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $474.01 or 0.00826118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00100038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,437.11 or 0.09475853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 6,976,260,604 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

