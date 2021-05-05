Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE BHVN traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 562,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,510,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $16,028,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after buying an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

