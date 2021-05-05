Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.12 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $575.76 million and approximately $44.12 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005644 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020355 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.