BITTO (BITTO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $149,599.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, BITTO has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. BITTO has a market cap of $1.11 million and $149,599.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00069470 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002999 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official website is www.bittoexchange.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

