Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $68.65. 244,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $71.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.