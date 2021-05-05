BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:CII traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.45. 74,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $20.62.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.