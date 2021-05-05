BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:BOE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 140,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,136. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.