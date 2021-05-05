BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:BOE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 140,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,136. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
