BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
BOE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 140,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,136. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.