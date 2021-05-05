BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BOE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 140,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,136. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.