BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

EGF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

