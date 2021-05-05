BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $847.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $837.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $781.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $719.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

