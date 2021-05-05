BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $836.43 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $837.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $781.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $719.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

