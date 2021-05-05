BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock valued at $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BLK stock opened at $836.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $837.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $781.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.