BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BKT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 295,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,223. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

About BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

