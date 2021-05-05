BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BLW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 112,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

