BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,670. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

