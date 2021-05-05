BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,670. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
