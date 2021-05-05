BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MFL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 43,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,422. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $14.88.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

