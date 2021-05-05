BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MHN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,290. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

