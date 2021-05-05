BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of MHN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 64,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,290. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
