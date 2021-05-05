BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 18,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,173. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.