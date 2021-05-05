BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MUE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 18,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,173. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
