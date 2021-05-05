BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (MCA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MCA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.16. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,488. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.